Coronavirus impact: South Bay couple gets crafty, celebrates anniversary on dream trip while sheltering in place

Pat and Ray Burleigh marked 28 years of marriage on March 28, and to celebrate, the avid travelers planned a trip to Santa Cruz.
The shelter-in-place order changed their plans so instead, the pair dressed up, grabbed some champagne, set up a green blanket as a background and got creative!
"Ray use the photos we took from travels the past five years and using Photoshop, we were able to take a dream trip around the world," Patricia exclaimed.
The couple "traveled" to Paris, Rome, and even Hawaii!
The pair say it's an anniversary they won't soon forget!
