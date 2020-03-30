Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: South Bay couple gets crafty, celebrates anniversary on dream trip while sheltering in place

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced many to cancel and postpone plans, but it did not keep one South Bay couple from celebrating a milestone anniversary!

Pat and Ray Burleigh marked 28 years of marriage on March 28, and to celebrate, the avid travelers planned a trip to Santa Cruz.

The shelter-in-place order changed their plans so instead, the pair dressed up, grabbed some champagne, set up a green blanket as a background and got creative!

RELATED: 'It was wonderful. We were 6 feet apart except for when we kissed,' weddings amid the COVID-19 crisis

"Ray use the photos we took from travels the past five years and using Photoshop, we were able to take a dream trip around the world," Patricia exclaimed.

The couple "traveled" to Paris, Rome, and even Hawaii!



The pair say it's an anniversary they won't soon forget!

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josephotoshopcoronavirus californiatravelcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF residents encouraged to 'get loud for our heroes' battling the COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
Gift cards let shoppers support small businesses during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus live updates: Santa Cruz Co. announces first COVID-19 death
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
SF residents encouraged to 'get loud for our heroes' battling the COVID-19 crisis
3 employees at 3 different SoCal markets test positive for COVID-19
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
NY hits grim milestone of 1,000 deaths from coronavirus
Coronavirus: How to donate medical supplies to hospitals in the Bay Area
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Showers wind down, cloudy evening skies
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Dog delivers neighbor's groceries in Colo. amidst COVID-19 crisis
Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News