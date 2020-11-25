kamala harris

Bay Area teen creates portrait of VP-elect Kamala Harris, hopes she will see it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager from San Jose is trying to get the attention of another Bay Area native -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The 14-year-old artist wants her to see a portrait he drew of her.

VIDEO: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

Tyler Gordon tweeted a timelapse video Sunday to gain a bit of social media traction. It has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times.

Gordon said in an interview with video journalist Edgar Teran that his mom also paints, and he used to watch her paint a lot growing up.

When asked what he hopes happens to the portrait, Gordon said, "That this painting will end up actually being hers, being in the White House. My dream is to paint the White House official portrait."

He says Harris inspires him to keep doing what he does, and adds that his advice to her would be to keep living and dreaming, and to aim big.



VIDEO: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots
EMBED More News Videos

Kamala Harris, the 2020 vice presidential Democratic nominee, grew up in Oakland and started her career in San Francisco. Here's what you need to know about the senator's Bay Area ties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseartkamala harristeenpainting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
San Jose teen paints portrait of Joe Biden
VP-elect Kamala Harris calls SJ teen who painted her portrait
Sisters of Vallejo PD shooting victim meet with Biden-Harris team
Newsom faces pressure to fill Kamala Harris' senate seat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
SF businesses, churches stressed after roll back to purple tier
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties'
Bay Area rapper Lil Yase shot, killed in Dublin, police say
49ers coach 'disappointed' by new Santa Clara COVID-19 rules
Show More
Police investigate stabbing in San Jose, officials say
Meet SF couple behind Christmas trees spreading holiday joy
US had most COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic on Saturday
More than 1,000 in SF get COVID-19 test after Thanksgiving
Some Bay Area small businesses opting out of Cyber Monday sales
More TOP STORIES News