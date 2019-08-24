Society

San Jose Police Department headquarters one of first in nation to fly pride flag

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose's police department has become one of the first in the nation to fly the pride flag. ABC7 News was at police headquarters Friday morning for the ceremony.

San Jose's police chief says it is not only to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community but his rank and file. He adds actions often speak louder than words.

"This is long overdue. You know flag represents what you stand for. And in many ways this simple act of flying this flag and celebrating showing pride for who you are and who you love, the simple act is just as important as all the efforts we've done," said San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

The flag is going to fly for three days for San Jose's pride weekend.

The parade will be held Sunday morning downtown.
