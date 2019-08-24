building a better bay area

SMART begins testing passenger trains on new Larkspur extension

By Cornell Barnard
LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit has completed its $55 million dollar extension from San Rafael to Larkspur.

Starting Friday night, SMART will begin testing trains on the new route.

RELATED: Officials trying to prevent further tragedies along SMART train corridor in North Bay

"I've been waiting 20 years for this," said Kathleen from San Rafael.

Passenger service is scheduled to begin sometime in Dec. 2019.

"It provides ferry commuters new options and expanse into San Francisco, getting the testing started is the beginning of the next chapter," said SMART Chief Engineer Bill Gamlen.

Construction on the Larkspur extension has taken about three years to complete.

For some, the upcoming serving means leaving the car at home.

"If I have to go to San Francisco for work I can walk to my office catch a train and grab a ferry, depending on the time of day it could be valuable," said Patti Conway.

RELATED: Free rides on SMART train as they test Sonoma-Marin service

Others hope it will mean fewer cars on Highway 101.

SMART began rail service from San Rafael to Santa Rosa in Aug. 2017.

Train testing will be done during overnight hours for the next several weeks.

