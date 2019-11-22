building a better bay area

All Aboard! SMART Train expands service, adding new stations

By Cornell Barnard
LARKSPUR, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is working to build a better Bay Area-- that includes mass transit options in the North Bay. SMART Train is aggressively expanding its service.

SMART train commuters have their reasons for riding this 43 mile railroad, they know what they like about it.

RELATED: SMART begins testing passenger trains on new Larkspur extension

"It's clean and safe, people are friendly it buzzes along," said rider Nicole Kyner.

But for many, the morning and evening schedule has been frustrating often with large gaps in between trains, leaving riders waiting 90 minutes or longer.

"If you don't hit it exactly- the ferry and a bus to the train, you have to get a taxi, it gets expensive," Kyner added.

Fernando Perez commutes from Santa Rosa to his job in San Anselmo.

Right now, I get out at 5:30-- a short day, I have to wait two hours for the train," said Perez.

SMART has been listening and will soon add more trains and a new schedule. Regular service every 32 minutes during the morning and evening commutes.

"It's going to open up the schedule for individuals wanting to ride SMART, but it didn't always work for them. We now have a solution," said Eric Lucan, Mayor of Novato.

Lucan is also on the SMART Board of Directors. He says a new downtown Novato station will open in Mid-December and the long awaited 2 mile, $55-million dollar extension from San Rafael to Larkspur will also open in several weeks, finally putting ferry service to San Francisco in reach.

"I think people are eager for commute alternatives," Lucan added.

The new SMART train schedule takes effect on January 1, 2020.

