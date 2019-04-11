Snoop Dogg on friend Nipsey Hussle: 'He was a fighter'

Snoop Dogg's words to immortalize his friend were both serious and silly, as he told old stories about Hussle and their brotherhood.
"This a tough one right here," he said, visibly shaken but keeping his composure.
Snoop thanked Hussle's parents multiple times and told his father that "you picked up another son in me."
Hussle's father said he knew his son was strong because when he was born, the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck but he prevailed.
"He was a fighter," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.