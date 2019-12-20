Southern California church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands of poverty-stricken households

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California church is giving a huge gift to thousands of people this Christmas.
Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock is canceling $5.3 million worth of unpaid medical debt for the poor in 28 local communities.
The more than 5,000 impacted households will receive a letter with the news around Christmastime.
The church partnered with the nonprofit "RIP Medical Debt."
People who are under the poverty line and have been unable to pay their bills for the last two years may get the letter.
"RIP Medical Debt" will also work with credit agencies to restore credit scores.
