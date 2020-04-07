Coronavirus

COVID-19 and divorce: SoCal family attorney shares ways sensitive family issues are being handled with courts closed

LOS ANGELES -- The coronavirus crisis is having a dramatic impact on family dynamics - even more so in families of divorced couples where parents share custody.

KABC spoke with Peter Walzer, a family law attorney and partner at Walzer Melcher, to discuss how parents can navigate this sensitive and complicated issues.

MORE: How to cope with stress, anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

As the coronavirus pandemic raises the stress and anxiety levels for Americans, there are multiple solutions to help manage it.


How is the COVID-19 crisis affecting the way divorcing or divorced couples are sharing their children?

"Parents don't know what to do. If the parent has been exposed to COVID or there's a rumor that they have - they don't know whether to do the transfer. They can't go to court; courts are only hearing the most dire emergencies: domestic violence or child abuse. So, they have no where to go except to figure it out themselves," Walzer said.

What can happen if somebody does the wrong thing and it comes back to hurt you when the courts start to move forward?

"And that will be a long time, we don't know what the courts will do. We're hoping that they're going to understand the crisis. But there are some parents that are taking advantage of this situation. And, they may be in trouble later on, but that's going to be a long way down the road," Walzer said.

How are people resolving their disputes?

"Some people are just operating as normal, but of course, if one parent fears that the other parent has been exposed or a child has been exposed - they're simply making that decision on their own not to transfer the children. Right or wrong, it may come back to haunt them, 50-50 quarter-backing, but that's what's happening. People are making their own decisions, it's a very tough one," Walzer said.

MORE: COVID-19 making you anxious? Here are some tips that may help
EMBED More News Videos

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycourtskypedivorcecoronavirusfamilylawslegal
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
When will we go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
LIVE: State Superintendent provides update on CA schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Idea for stink-free fabric helping with face mask demand
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
LIVE: State Superintendent provides update on CA schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
Bay Area theaters stream performances during coronavirus outbreak
SF supes announce ordinance to put unhoused in hotels
Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve is 'bending' and 'stretching'
Show More
Activists worried about crew members still aboard Grand Princess cruise ship
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
More TOP STORIES News