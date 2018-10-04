SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches

Las Vegas woman accuses soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo of rape

LISBON, Portugal --
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left off Portugal's national team squad for a pair of upcoming matches, the decision coming as the soccer great fights rape allegations in the United States.

Ronaldo has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga, who says the player assaulted her in Las Vegas in 2009. He has denied the accusation.
Ronaldo was left off the squad for Portugal's second game in the UEFA Nations League at Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match in Glasgow against Scotland three days later. The Juventus forward also missed Portugal's first two post-World Cup matches last month, with coach Fernando Santos saying Ronaldo had only just moved to the Italian club and was still settling down there.

Santos used the 33-year-old team captain's absence last month to try out younger players.

