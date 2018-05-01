A Southern Californian grandma got a huge surprise when her grandson returned home from US military service two months earlier than planned. The emotional moment was captured on video in Los Angeles County.The video shared on YouTube shows the soldier hiding in a large delivery box on his grandma's driveway in San Pedro on April 29, waiting for her to come home. His grandmother had no idea what was going on. She sees the box and tells another family "go get the dolly" to move the package inside.That's when the rest of the family convinces her to open the package outside and when she does her grandson pops out of the box. The soldier's grandma is moved to tears and gives her grandson a heartwarming hug.