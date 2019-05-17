internship

Some Bay Area interns earn up to $8,000 a month, survey finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new survey found Bay Area interns are earning hefty paychecks. In fact, some are making more money than the average U.S. worker.

Career website Glassdoor crunched the numbers.

It found young interns at Facebook can make as much as $8,000 a month, which is about $96,000 a year.

Other high-paying internships in the Bay Area include Salesforce at about $7,600 a month. Google and Uber also pay more than $7,000 a month. Apple pays $6,600.

Keep in mind that the average U.S. worker makes about $43,000 a year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
