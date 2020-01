Some California restaurants to implement 1% climate change surcharge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some high-end California restaurants are now adding a new surcharge onto their bills.A one percent fee intended to help fight climate change. According to SF Eater , the effort is part of a collaboration called "Restore California." It's aimed at helping local farmers implement climate beneficial farming practices.The group hopes to generate $10 million this year.It's important to note, the surcharge is optional, diners can have it removed.