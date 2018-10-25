CANNABIS WATCH

Sonoma County neighborhood files suit to stop commercial cannabis grow

EMBED </>More Videos

West Petaluma residents have filed a lawsuit in order to stop a commercial cannabis grow in their neighborhood which they say is bringing busloads of people onto the property.

By
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
In rural West Petaluma, it is less a matter of "not in my backyard" as "not in my dairy cow neighborhood," along Purvine Road.

"I can smell it. I can see it." The signs in front of Britt Christiansen's home, and others, tell the story of a neighborhood's suspicions about Sonoma Hills Farm, where they claim the new owners have already begun commercial cannabis operations and tours before receiving the county permit, for which they have applied.

RELATED: Petaluma neighborhood calls cannabis grow 'new low'

Last week, those neighbors convinced a Sonoma County judge to grant a temporary restraining order, and they filed suit against not only the farm's owners, but also a local tour company that they say has bought busloads of people onto the property.

"The issue is turning our peaceful neighborhood into a tourist destination and commercial grow," said Ayn Garvisch.



"To have this pop up in our neighborhood is very depressing." Sanjay Bagai provided pictures to ABC7, which he says shows commercial cannabis growing on the farm. On Thursday, a spokesperson confirmed that a tenant on the property has a medicinal permit.

"Unfortunately, this seems to be just another attempt by a small group of neighbors led by an overzealous attorney to threaten and intimidate... We certainly will not grow cannabis illegally," said the farm in a statement.

"Absolutely there should be more enforcement on the county level," said neighbor Phoebe Lang.

Two hours ago, such enforcement showed up. A county inspection team responded to the restraining order and looked around.

"We came to visit and found no evidence of cannabis cultivation on site," said Maggie Fleming, a spokesperson for Permit Sonoma County.


Neighbors were not surprised by those results. They say they watched farm staff get rid of the cannabis just Thursday morning.

Sonoma Hills Farm describes their lawsuit as being "frivolous."

They say photos of people on the farm show, not a commercial tour, but a private birthday party.

For more stories related to cannabis, visit this page.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycannabis watchmarijuanalawsuitmedical marijuanacommunityPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANNABIS WATCH
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Cannabis grower rebuilds after devastating Nuns Fire
Third generation Berkeley nursery owner hopes to cultivate cannabis
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
More cannabis watch
SOCIETY
SJ launches pilot program to employ the homeless
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Bay Area reaching out to migrant caravan with donations
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Woman shoots, kills suspected kidnapper that led to chase and crash in Fairfield
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
BART approves new safety measures and guidelines
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
AC Transit, motorcycle collide just past Bay Bridge Toll Plaza
CA judge rules against bullet train opponents
Show More
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Competitors can go full 'feast mode' at this year's Turkey Trot in Oakland
California Gov. Jerry Brown joins Doomsday Clock group
More News