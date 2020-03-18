Coronavirus: Sonoma County residents brace for shelter-in-place order

Lisa Veveiros is thanking the few customers that are still coming out to eat at Mary's Pizza Shack in downtown Santa Rosa.
"It's slowest it's been in a year and a half that I've been here," said Veveiros.
With Sonoma County joining the Bay Area shelter-in-place order on Wednesday, the restaurant is changing up food service during the pandemic.
"We offer contact deliveries, we can drop it off send you a text message at your front door," said manager Rebecca Smith.
RELATED: Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about San Francisco Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
There are still signs of life downtown, people and cars but jeweler Nate Auerbach says things are weird and too quiet.
"It's very reminiscent of the fires in 2017, not a lot of people around now," said Auerbach.
He's worried about what his employees will do during the three-week closure.
"We're going to take care of them as long as we can but we can't float like this forever, he added.
Many residents are getting ready to stay home.
RELATED: Coronavirus exposure: 30 employees at North Bay hospital under quarantine, union says
"I actually just canceled some elective surgery for Thursday out of protection for my well being," said Santa Rosa resident Diane Johnson
Lisa is still working behind the bar today but worries about tomorrow.
"It''s an eventuality, today, tomorrow or Friday I'm going to be unemployed," said Veveiros.
