building a better bay area

Sonoma Co. votes to move homeless camped along Joe Rodota Trail to Los Guilicos County Park

By
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- When push came to shove, as the self-imposed deadline clicked down and the words never ran, out, Sonoma County opted to move homeless residents of the Joe Rodota homeless encampment ten miles out of Santa Rosa, to the Los Guilicos County Park near Oakmont.

The late afternoon vote came as a surprise to many observers.

RELATED: Sonoma County Supervisors vote on $11.6 million plan to help homeless living on biking trail

They expected the Supervisors to create its indoor-outdoor shelter on the County Administration campus.

When parents of kids at an adjacent pre-school protested, the Supervisors made a decision based on safety.

"The plan was to have resources and logistics wherever we moved them," said Barbie Robinson, who now runs Sonoma County's program on an interim basis. "We still would have needed to provide transportation and storage of their belongings."

The county will intend to create a full service facility for the homeless at Los Guilikos. The outdoor facility will include some 60 portable housing units.

Homeless advocates, however, criticized the decision, Anita LaFollette says the new site is too far out of town.

RELATED: New volunteer service aims to clean up homeless encampment along popular Santa Rosa trail

"It's a waste of time and money because nobody can go out there. People are trying to get jobs," said LaFollette.

The county hopes to have the Joe Rodota Trail cleared and its homeless moved by the end of this month.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta rosasheltertrashbuilding a better bay areahomelesssonoma countydrugs
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
San Jose St. University Police corporal helps man in need
Chinatown business owners collaborate to fight crime
Napa school district considers selling 2 schools for nearly $10M
BART's new police chief reveals goals for the transit system
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless Oakland moms released after arrest, eviction from vacant home
Dem. debate highlights lack of diversity in 2020 race, says local nonprofit
Some San Francisco robot-run restaurants close as others thrive
Sprint charges East Bay family $2,300 despite plan with free roaming
Demand for SJ air travel raises climate-impact concerns
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Judge denies change of venue motion for BART stabbing suspect
Show More
Trump, First Lady get warm reception at college football championship
Warren, Sanders spar over her claim he said woman can't win
49ers sell out 1st NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium
VIDEO: Van plunges into Pittsburg canal full of water
With Authority: Spin off with the Harlem Globetrotters
More TOP STORIES News