South Bay girl loses battle with brain cancer

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A young South Bay girl we first introduced you to this spring has lost her battle with cancer.

In April, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office surprised Sophia Trinidad and her family with a trip to Disneyland.

Sofi, as she was known, was able to make that trip in June.

Sofi was battling brain cancer.

Her mother tells us Sofi lost her battle on Wednesday.

She will be remembered Monday in a funeral mass at St. Mary's Parish in Gilroy.

Sophia Trinidad was just 10 years old.

Donations in memory of Sofi can be made to the Team Lilly Foundation c/o Sophia Trinidad Family to help with funeral expenses.

Funeral services:
10 a.m. | Mass at St. Mary's Parish, Gilroy
1 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Viewing at Habing Funeral Home, Gilroy
