South Bay teens love of mazes inspiring kids with museum exhibit

A South Bay teenager is using his love of mazes to help inspire children. (KFO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A South Bay teenager is using his love of mazes to help inspire children.

Mazes created by 16-year old Jonathan Pappas are the centerpiece of an exhibit at the Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose. He began drawing mazes at age nine and feels they're a perfect combination of three things he loves, math, art and technology.

"We hope to share the love of mazes with everyone, and our goal is to give kids the passion and understanding that they can create mazes, as well."

Pappas has also created a Maze app, so kids of all ages can solve mazes on the go.

The exhibit, called "The Uber Maze Experience" runs through the weekend at the Children's Discovery Museum in San Jose.
