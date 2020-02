Flip head over heels in love at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's first-ever coaster speed dating in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Singles who are hoping for that special someone next Valentine's Day may 'flip head over heels in love' on a roller coaster at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.The theme park is holding its first-ever coaster speed dating event from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday."We will be bringing new meaning to the term 'speed dating' by providing a fun atmosphere to meet and get to know a potential partner on a coaster that will literally launch your love to new heights!Single people will be placed in age groups between 24-36 and 37-49 and they will take turns being paired up and have a few minutes to get to know each other.Date scorecards will help determine if people are matches.See more information and register ahead of time on the theme park's website here