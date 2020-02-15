Society

Flip head over heels in love at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom's first-ever coaster speed dating in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Singles who are hoping for that special someone next Valentine's Day may 'flip head over heels in love' on a roller coaster at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo.

The theme park is holding its first-ever coaster speed dating event from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

"We will be bringing new meaning to the term 'speed dating' by providing a fun atmosphere to meet and get to know a potential partner on a coaster that will literally launch your love to new heights!

Single people will be placed in age groups between 24-36 and 37-49 and they will take turns being paired up and have a few minutes to get to know each other.

Date scorecards will help determine if people are matches.

See more information and register ahead of time on the theme park's website here.
