Postage stamp price to increase to 55 cents on Jan. 27

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will bump the price of stamps up by 5 cents. (Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON --
It's soon going to cost you a little bit more to mail a letter.

The United States Postal Service is set to implement a price hike on Sunday, Jan. 27, that will impact the price of not only stamps but also flat-rate boxes and envelopes sold by the agency and other shipping and mailing services.

Postage for a one-ounce letter will increase from 50 cents to 55 cents, though the postage for additional ounces will decrease from 21 cents to 15 cents. Discounted metered letter postage will increase from 47 cents to 50 cents.

Rates for outbound international letters and domestic postcards will remain the same, at $1.15 and 35 cents, respectively.

Click here for a full list of updated USPS rates and prices.
