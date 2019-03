'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced: New attraction coming to Disneyland in May, Disney World in August

ANAHEIM, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. -- Star Wars fans, the wait is almost over: We finally know when "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will be open to fans.The Disneyland Park will be opening in Anaheim, Calif. on May 31, and the Disney World park will be opening in Orlando on August 29, Disney announced on Thursday.So what can guests expect when they hit the park? In a description released last week, the setting was described as "an abandoned, ancient base encircled by forests, mountains, and rivers on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost" that was set up by the Resistance as they fight the First Order.D23, Disney's official fan club, also confirmed that the park will be inhabited by some familiar faces, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and Chewbacca-and even members of the First Order.We have also learned more about the food options (including, of course, a cantina), the retailers (get ready to build your own lightsaber!) and the costumes.As for the rides, the two main attractions involve flying the Millenium Falcon and facing off against Kylo Ren.