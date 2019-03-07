star wars

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced: New attraction coming to Disneyland in May, Disney World in August

EMBED <>More Videos

Disney shared this preview to get fans excited for the new Star Wars parks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. and ORLANDO, Fla. -- Star Wars fans, the wait is almost over: We finally know when "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" will be open to fans.

The Disneyland Park will be opening in Anaheim, Calif. on May 31, and the Disney World park will be opening in Orlando on August 29, Disney announced on Thursday.


So what can guests expect when they hit the park? In a description released last week, the setting was described as "an abandoned, ancient base encircled by forests, mountains, and rivers on the outskirts of Black Spire Outpost" that was set up by the Resistance as they fight the First Order.

RELATED: What you can eat, buy at Disney's new Star Wars parks

D23, Disney's official fan club, also confirmed that the park will be inhabited by some familiar faces, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, BB-8, and Chewbacca-and even members of the First Order.

We have also learned more about the food options (including, of course, a cantina), the retailers (get ready to build your own lightsaber!) and the costumes.

As for the rides, the two main attractions involve flying the Millenium Falcon and facing off against Kylo Ren.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm, Disney Parks and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
societytheme parkfloridaentertainmentbuzzworthylucasfilmdisneylandfun stuffstar warsdisney worldcalifornia
STAR WARS
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge': Disney reveals what you can eat, buy
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Disneyland changing park infrastructure to prep for 'Star Wars' land
TOP STORIES
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
WATCH LIVE: Rockford active shooting suspect at large; task force officer shot
Formal agreement not reached in San Ramon Valley Unified negotiations
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Accuweather Forecast: More showers today
San Jose mother, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Powerball jackpot grows to $414M
Ex-Florida cop guilty of manslaughter, attempted murder for killing stranded black motorist
First all-female spacewalk set for March 29
Mark Zuckerberg lays out plans for privacy-friendly Facebook
More TOP STORIES News