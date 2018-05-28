Starbucks customers skeptical racial bias training will result in real change

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3533662" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Starbucks is following through on its promise to close more than 8,000 company-owned stores in the U.S. for racial bias and diversity training on Tuesday afternoon. A sign posted at a San Francisco store said the store would close at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)