Statewide Flex Alert in effect amid extreme heat; potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Monday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A statewide Flex Alert is in effect today with extreme heat expected to strain the state's power grid.

Utility companies will focus on energy conservation during peak hours from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. That means avoid using large appliances, close drapes and blinds, use fans, and set your thermostat to 78 degrees.

Yesterday, California ISO lifted the Stage 2 Emergency declaration, meaning that no power outages were ordered by the grid operator. Earlier, California ISO and PG&E warned Californians to prepare for power outages unless residents can conserve electricity amid the dangerous heat wave, California's Independent Systems Operator warned.

California's ISO projected "energy shortfalls" due to the record temperatures. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, The CA ISO declared a Stage 2 Emergency, warning residents to expected blackouts. Two and a half hours later, the Stage 2 Emergency Declaration was lifted and the grid operator said no power outages were necessary Sunday night. The agency reiterated that power conservation last month helped prevent power outages.

The potential PSPS starting Monday evening could impact approximately 158,000 customers in portions of 21 counties in the Sierra foothills and North Bay. Specifically, customers in portions of the following counties are being notified: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

The potential PSPS event would not go into effect until late Monday evening.

Customers can now go to PG&E's website to see the order of rotation of rolling outages. You can check for your rotating block number using the tool here.

The threat of power shutoffs comes as the state deals with wildfires in the Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California.

