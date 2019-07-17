Steepest streets in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Where is the steepest road in the world? Guinness says it's a street in Wales. It has a grade of 37.4 percent.Steep, yes-- but let's get real. This is San Francisco. A little trip around the city will take you on some steep roads.According to the city's bureau of engineering, the steepest is Filbert between Leavenworth and Hyde. The road has a grade of 31.5 percent. Number three on the list is jones, between union and filbert. The street has a 29-percent grade.One hill in the city tops the city's unofficial list of steepest hills. It is Bradford Street above Tompkins Avenue. It has a grade of 41 percent. That's steeper than the street in wales.It's one of two streets in San Francisco that are actually steeper.This unofficial list uses data from the government and open-source mapping.