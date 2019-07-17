Society

Steepest streets in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Where is the steepest road in the world? Guinness says it's a street in Wales. It has a grade of 37.4 percent.

Steep, yes-- but let's get real. This is San Francisco. A little trip around the city will take you on some steep roads.

According to the city's bureau of engineering, the steepest is Filbert between Leavenworth and Hyde. The road has a grade of 31.5 percent. Number three on the list is jones, between union and filbert. The street has a 29-percent grade.

One hill in the city tops the city's unofficial list of steepest hills. It is Bradford Street above Tompkins Avenue. It has a grade of 41 percent. That's steeper than the street in wales.

It's one of two streets in San Francisco that are actually steeper.

This unofficial list uses data from the government and open-source mapping.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobay areahistory
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News