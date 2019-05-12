disneyland

Stephen Spielberg, JJ Abrams get tour of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland's highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is set to open at the end of the month and we are getting a sneak peek.

Disney CEO Bob Iger decided to show off the attraction to a few of his friends. Not just any friends.

MORE: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

He took directors Stephen Spielberg and J.J. Abrams along with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and creator Scott Trowbridge on a tour.

How do we know this happened? Iger posted photos on his Twitter account.

Iger wrote it was the "best way to impress" his friends.

Spielberg is a big fan of the series but has never directed one of the films. Abrams is a "Star Wars" veteran and is directing the upcoming film "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker."

As for "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" it is scheduled to open May 31.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelestheme parkcelebritydisneydisneylandstar wars
DISNEYLAND
Reservations now available for Oga's Cantina at Disneyland
Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew'
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
Disneyland honors Medal of Honor recipient from the Iraq War
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News