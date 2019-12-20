Young student dies at San Rafael elementary school after playground injury

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday around 1 p.m, a young student died after he was injured on the playground at Mark Day School, an independent K-8 school in San Rafael.In a statement, the head of the school, Joe Harvey, said, "Members of our staff witnessed the accident, immediately called 911, and did their best to provide care for the student."The San Rafael Fire Department says the boy was transported to Kaiser hospital, which is right around the corner from the school. Unfortunately the child did not survive."It's tragic," said Ron Reher, a retired firefighter, who was at the school for an unrelated event and heard about what happened. "Those are the difficult calls and it's tough for the parents and everybody involved, and our first responders, I feel for them too."The school said they are working with authorities to investigate and that the section of campus where the accident occurred will be completely closed off.Harvey's statement also said, "The death of someone so young is devastating for all of us, and even more so under these circumstances and at this time of year, when we are surrounded by celebrations while we mourn."Mark Day School will have counselors on campus Friday for any students or faculty who need extra support.A spokesperson for the San Rafael Fire Department says counselors will also be available to all first responders - firefighters and police officers - who responded to the incident.The full statement from the head of the school can be read below: