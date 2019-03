Students march in San Francisco over climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Students in 1,000 cities around the world, including in the Bay Area, are calling for action.There are several hundred students marching in San Francisco.The students want government officials to pay attention to climate change and cut carbon emissions to curb global warming.The group began marching at 10 a.m. from Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's office to Senator Feinstein's Office and they plan to rally at Union Square.