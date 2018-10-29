LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KGO) --A recent survey is naming a Bay Area city as one of the best small cities in America.
WalletHub looked at 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 people and ranked them.
RELATED: Study: It would take 20.5 years of saving to afford down payment for SJ home
The South Bay's own City of Los Altos made the cut for the top 10! Coming in at seventh best, Los Altos was the only California city to rank in the top 20.
It earned high marks for economic health, and has one of the highest percentages of people with a high school diploma or college degree.
Here are the top five small cities in the country according to WalletHub:
1. Leawood, Kansas
2. Carmel, Indiana
3. Princeton, New Jersey
4. Brentwood, Tennessee
5. Milton, Massachusetts