Study ranks California 17th for women's equality

A new study shows California has some work to do when it comes to women's equality.

Research conducted by personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked California 17th on its list of best and worst states for equality for women.

Maine ranked number one, followed by Hawaii, then Nevada-- Utah ranked last.

Wallet Hub says it based its study on 17 key indicators, including the pay gap between women and men, to the workplace environment and political empowerment.
