Study reveals flashy weddings increase divorce risk

Couples who have flashy weddings or spend over $30,000 are more likely to get divorced than couples who spend less, according to a survey. (KGO-TV)

A study claims couples who have flashy weddings are more likely to get divorced.

Research firm, Splendid Insights did a survey and found couples who spent more than $30,000 on their big day were more likely to worry about impressing their guests compared to couple who spent under $10,000.

The Economist magazine did a feature story on the subject. The magazine points to a 2014 academic study of American marriages that found couples who planned a pricey spectacle were more likely to get divorced.

