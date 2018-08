Study reveals flashy weddings increase divorce risk

EMBED >More News Videos Airline employees work hard to get us to our destinations safely, but two very dedicated people at United Airlines went the extra mile to reunite a San Francisco woman with her missing wedding and engagement rings.

A study of American marriages found that couples who’d had flashier weddings were more likely to get divorced https://t.co/cad3MMNU6e From @1843mag — The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 7, 2018

A study claims couples who have flashy weddings are more likely to get divorced.Research firm, Splendid Insights did a survey and found couples who spent more than $30,000 on their big day were more likely to worry about impressing their guests compared to couple who spent under $10,000. The Economist magazine did a feature story on the subject. The magazine points to a 2014 academic study of American marriages that found couples who planned a pricey spectacle were more likely to get divorced.