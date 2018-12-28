SOCIETY

Study: Younger women earning more, but still doing more housework

EMBED </>More Videos

A study found millennial women are still doing more of the housework.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A new study shows women are working more and making more money than ever before, but their role at home hasn't changed.

The Pew Research Center found 78 percent of young adult women worked at least 50 weeks per year in 2017.

And median earnings for full-time female employees increased from around $37,000 to $39,000 between 2000 and 2017.

RELATED: Bay Area woman taking on the male-dominated gaming industry

When it comes to housework, millennial households reported they want to split chores equally.

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics found 49 percent of women reported doing housework on an average day, compared to 19 percent of men.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywomenstudyjobsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
2019 Rose Queen is 1st who is Jewish, LGBTQ and has glasses
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
More Society
Top Stories
President Trump threatens to shut border if no wall money
ONLY ON ABC7 NEWS: Woman who says escaped San Quentin inmate carjacked her speaks out
Tesla names Oracle's Ellison to board in SEC settlement
VOTE: Which college football fan do you want to win ESPN billboard contest?
Social worker left surprise $11M to children's charities
Search expands for suspect in fatal Newman officer shooting
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Woman paints canvases while freefall skydiving
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes ease today
Mega Millions jackpot at $348 million for drawing tonight
Time ticking down on Sears
Fmr. Lehigh student accused of poisoning roommate back in jail
Chris Brown charged with monkey-related misdemeanors
More News