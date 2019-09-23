Society

ABC7 News traffic reporter Sue Hall inducted into Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A huge honor was given to ABC7 News traffic reporter Sue Hall. She was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame.

Sue was honored along with nine other radio personalities during a ceremony in Alameda, Calif. on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The BARHOF is awarded to members of the radio community every year by the Bay Area Radio Museum.

Sue is a Bay Area native who has been on the air at KOIT for more than a decade and on Bay Area airwaves for more than 40 years. She is also a fill-in traffic anchor here at ABC7 News.

Congratulations, Sue!
