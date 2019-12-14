Surfers catch big waves in Pacifica during High Surf Advisory

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Stormy conditions across the Bay Area have created a surfers' paradise off San Francisco's Peninsula coast.Big waves crashed along the Pacifica shoreline, enticing dozens of surfers to paddle out on their boards and wait for that perfect ride.The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory for the area through 3 a.m. Saturday.Officials warn the large, breaking waves are capable of sweeping people out into the cold, turbulent water.