building a better bay area

Want to be stress-free in the Bay Area? One survey says move to Fremont

By Kris Reyes
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a lot about the Bay Area that can stress you out- rising cost of living, natural disasters, crime on our streets-- but, according to a new survey, the least stressed out city in the country is right here-- Fremont.

Within half an hour of arriving in Fremont, Thursday night, we met some friendly skaters at a well-lit park, had top-rated sushi and came across an Indian grocery store called Namaste.

It's likely this snapshot that voted Fremont, Least stressed city in America. The survey by financial website wallet hub use the markers such as divorce and suicide rates, financial and family satisfaction.

A few other fast facts about Fremont:
  • It's one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the Bay Area

  • Nearly half the population is college educated

  • The average household income is more than $100,000.


"I've been living here my whole life, we've got this beautiful skate park, we have beautiful parks, we have Mission Peak," said resident Kenny Cordeiro.

Fremont has the advantage of distance from busier hubs like Oakland, San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Yet, it's still close enough to be a vital part of the Bay Area.

"We are not like your city atmosphere, where there's a lot more going on," says Andrew Mata, sushi chef at Satomi Sushi, where families in the area dine regularly.

"It's very diverse, it's got lots of good restaurants and it's slightly away from Silicon Valley," says Zefir Asim.

"When you have kids, you always look for a good education, that's the most important part of why we chose to live in Fremont," says Manu Patil.

But, perhaps the best argument for Fremont chill vibes comes straight from the skate park.

"It's not the kind of place where you have to spend 30 minutes trying to find a parking spot," said Cordeiro.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfremontbuilding a better bay areahealthy livingstress
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
MC Hammer lends support to new Richmond tech incubator
South Bay drivers concerned over massive pothole on Highway 101
San Jose to preserve open space in North Coyote Valley
Hayes Valley business owners worried as chain store move into neighborhood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
New study says most school shootings could have been prevented
Reading room dedicated to Oakland hit-and-run victims
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
Show More
Oakland Raiders rally to take down Los Angeles Chargers 26-24
Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
More TOP STORIES News