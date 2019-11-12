Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Survivors of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to file lawsuit

By Lauren Martinez
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting are filing a lawsuit, claiming there were major lapses in security at the July festival that led to the deaths of three people.

RELATED: Gilroy Garlic Festival will be back next year

The lawsuit targets the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. It alleges negligent security measures led to the deaths and injuries from that shooting on July 28.

According to police, the shooting took place on the north side of the festival and the closest team of officers responded immediately when calls came in around 5:40 p.m. about shots fired.

RELATED: Everything we know about the 3 killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

They were there and engaged with the 19-year-old gunman, who was armed with an assault-type rifle, in less than a minute.

Three people were killed in the attack - a 6-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 25-year-old.

EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival

Why the suspect opened fire still remains a mystery.

A news conference was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel to announce the lawsuit.

See more stories and videos related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygilroysafetycrimegilroy garlic festival shootingshootinglawsuitshooting rampage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
Gilroy Garlic Festival to return in 2020
SJ Sharks organize autograph session to raise money for Garlic Festival victims
WATCH IN 60: Search for survivors suspended, local victims of boat fire mourned, Gilroy park reopens, Chase Center opens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Bay Area may be hit with rain next week
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
Show More
WATCH IN 60: BART controversy, 49ers defeated, Impossible Foods' next product
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Man found dead of apparent homicide in Castro Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon
SF residents upset by development seeking permit to cut down hundreds of trees
More TOP STORIES News