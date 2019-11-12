GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting are filing a lawsuit, claiming there were major lapses in security at the July festival that led to the deaths of three people.
RELATED: Gilroy Garlic Festival will be back next year
The lawsuit targets the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association. It alleges negligent security measures led to the deaths and injuries from that shooting on July 28.
According to police, the shooting took place on the north side of the festival and the closest team of officers responded immediately when calls came in around 5:40 p.m. about shots fired.
RELATED: Everything we know about the 3 killed in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
They were there and engaged with the 19-year-old gunman, who was armed with an assault-type rifle, in less than a minute.
Three people were killed in the attack - a 6-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 25-year-old.
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old victim describes being shot, hiding during Gilroy Garlic Festival
Why the suspect opened fire still remains a mystery.
A news conference was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Hilton Hotel to announce the lawsuit.
See more stories and videos related to the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Survivors of Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting to file lawsuit
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News