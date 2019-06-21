society

Hearst Castle is hosting pool parties, but there is a cost.

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KGO) -- Hearst Castle is hosting four pool parties this summer at its world famous Neptune Pool.

Tickets are going on sale to the public, but it will cost you.

First, you must purchase an annual membership with the Foundation at Hearst Castle which is $500.

Then, you can buy up to 10 tickets for family and friends at $950 each.

The four swim dates are July 6, August 3, August 24, and September 21.
