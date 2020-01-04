building a better bay area

Trailer with toxic waste found dumped in Oakland neighborhood, officials address illegal dumping issue

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Illegal dumping went to a new extreme between the Christmas and New Year's holidays in Oakland.

Hazmat crews responded to a 20-feet trailer with more than a thousand buckets of toxic material dumped on a residential street in East Oakland.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon on Dec. 27.

A nearby surveillance camera was available but did not capture the action, as it was spray-painted all over with lacquer thinners.

RELATED: East Oakland residents demand new deal to address 'dire conditions' in neighborhood

Community advocate Ken Houston calls it a crime against the community.

"If they didn't clean it up it would have gone through the storm drain into the bay. You've got deep East Oakland as a dumping ground. You've got Noel's district, dumping ground. You've got West Oakland, dumping ground," he said.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley says people commute to places to dump things.

"Illegal dumping isn't just an issue for Oakland and Alameda County. It's a statewide issue because illegal dumping has no boundaries. It's a plague on our communities," he said.

RELATED: Alameda County joins Oakland in pilot program aimed at combating illegal dumping program

Supervisor Miley is trying to convene a statewide illegal dumping conference in San Jose in April with the long-term goal of changing the bold, accepted culture of "dumping."

An investigation regarding the dumped trailer is underway that will lead to prosecution with the district attorney's office and the Mayor in the loop.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast oaklandoaklandwest oaklandalamedatoxic wastebuilding a better bay areatrashgarbagetrailersu.s. & worlddumping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
SF, SJ housing market expected to cool down, according to report
Leaving California: Here's what's great about it and what's bad
Volunteers clean up Santa Rosa homeless encampment along trail
Tips to protect your laptop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim ID'd, 2 suspects in court for deadly Oakland laptop theft
Leaving California: Here's what's great about it and what's bad
Volunteers clean up Santa Rosa homeless encampment along trail
SF, SJ housing market expected to cool down, according to report
WATCH IN 60: Victim in deadly laptop theft identified, rats spotted in Santa Rosa homeless camp
What Really Matters: California's Crowning Achievement
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with light showers overnight
Local communities fear escalating Middle East violence following Soleimani death
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
Tips to protect your laptop
Bluetooth used for car break-ins
More TOP STORIES News