Rock on and cheer on your team at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's all about Tahoe days and Hard Rock nights! At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, hotel guests can enjoy the wonders of Lake Tahoe by day and explore a bustling entertainment scene at night.

Ready for a jam session? At Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, you can reserve a guitar, which comes with headphones and a floor amplifier to create a pop-up studio right in your hotel room. Additionally, the hotel has amplified the in-room listening experience with a curated collection of 10 iconic records and a turntable available to guests.

Get your workout on with a fitness center offering treadmills, stationary bikes, elliptical machines and free weights in a variety of sizes. Participate in the "Rock Om" program, which combines the serenity of yoga with the energy of music. Hotel guests receive free in-room yoga gear!

Elevate your game with hundreds of options on the 25,000 square foot casino floor, and then dine like a rock star at a broad selection of fine dining and quick bite restaurants. Did we mention that Hard Rock is the ultimate game day destination for any and all sporting events? With tasty food and drinks, plus multiple viewing screens, cheer on your favorite teams surrounded by the splendor of Hard Rock!

