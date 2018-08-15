Take a break - it's National Relaxation Day!

Happy #NationalRelaxationDay! This reluctant pup just wanted to lay about and eat treats all day—but its human had other plans. https://t.co/iBAtS2lvjT pic.twitter.com/uv1oDbeVgU — ABC News (@ABC) August 15, 2018

Stay in bed, lounge by a pool, relax in the park, stay in your trash can – whatever you do today, we hope it’s relaxing! #NationalRelaxationDay pic.twitter.com/66mYL8vsF5 — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) August 15, 2018

We can think of few things more relaxing than watching the splendor of a tropical reef. Happy #NationalRelaxationDay! pic.twitter.com/aUJIBMfvKh — New England Aquarium (@NEAQ) August 15, 2018

We'll be right back... It's #NationalRelaxationDay. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/XQnAQrRy6D — The Humane Society of the United States (@HumaneSociety) August 15, 2018

😴It's #NationalRelaxationDay! 😴



Check out these four ways to relax at your office: https://t.co/ONN7cFIkJH pic.twitter.com/khMnSL8PG1 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 15, 2018

Sit back, take a deep breath, and relax. Not only for your health, but in honor of National Relaxation Day!That's right, you have permission to wind down and take it easy.If you're lucky enough to have the day off from work, continue watching ABC7 from the sofa with a cup of coffee or tea in hand.Then take a leisurely stroll to the nearest salon for a massage or head to the beach and treat yourself in the spirit of the day!