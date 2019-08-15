Society

This toilet speaks to you with welcoming voice, plays soothing music

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) -- You may not be alone the next time you use the restroom in St. Helena. A "talking toilet" will be there with you.

According to the Napa Valley Register, the restroom will feature a welcoming voice and soothing music. It will automatically flush, activate sinks, soap dispensers and hand dryers.

But if you're there for too long, you'll get a warning.

After 10 minutes, the talking toilet will remind you that time is passing and that the door will soon slide open.

The restroom will be installed in the public parking lot near Money Way.
