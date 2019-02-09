U.S. & WORLD

Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need

EMBED </>More Videos

"I feel like if the positions were reversed, I would hope someone would do it for me," Carrie Ferris said. (KETV)

OMAHA, Neb. --
Two Nebraska residents who already shared a job now share a lifetime connection after one donated a kidney to another.

Jeremy Meyer and Carrie Ferris first formed a friendship working together at Target, but they soon found out that they shared more than just a job.

"We have the same birthday, four years apart but the day exactly," Ferris, a visual merchandiser, told KETV.

They're also both from Omaha, but they come from different backgrounds. Ferris joined the Target team nearly two years ago while Meyer has worked there for 16 years. It was his first job after serving in the military after he was medically discharged with diabetes.

"From there, things just started gradually going down. (Over the past) few years, my kidneys took a hit," he said.

He recently found out that he needed a new kidney, but none of his family members qualified to donate to him.

Meyer then brought kidney donation pamphlets into work; Ferris read one and discovered yet another similarity between herself and Meyer: they have the same blood type.

She applied to donate and underwent months of testing, finding out in January that she could donate a kidney to Meyer.

"I was shocked that somebody actually stepped in like Carrie," he said of her selfless act.

The donation took place Jan. 30, and Ferris is recovering and plans to return to work by the end of the month. Meyer said the kidney immediately took and he will be back at work in March.

"I feel like if the positions were reversed, I would hope someone would do it for me. I feel like I couldn't really ask that unless I was willing to do it," Ferris added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfeel goodtargetkidney transplantacts of kindnessbe inspiredorgan donationshealthNebraska
U.S. & WORLD
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
FDA wants meetings over teen vaping
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Fraud alert issued about apparent calls from Social Security
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reads to kids
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Local violinist brings world-renowned quartet home to Noe Valley
More Society
Top Stories
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica, CHP says
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers and cold temperatures
Train testing along South Bay BART extension expected soon
Caltrans starts repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, closes one lane in both directions
Show More
Curry breaks out of slump, helps Warriors beat Suns
Vallejo couple charged in alleged elder care facility pill mill
Man survives falling concrete striking his car on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Officials reveal plans to address problems on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell
More News