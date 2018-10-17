BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

Reporter profiles taxi driver whose family was left with debt from medallion after sudden death

KQED reporter Sam Harnett profiled a taxi driver who died leaving his family with the debt of his medallion loan. (KGO-TV)

KQED reporter Sam Harnett profiled a taxi driver who died leaving his family with the debt of his medallion loan.

It is a heart-wrenching story about an immigrant who loved to drive and used that skill to provide for his family. That medallion was intended to be an inheritance, but it's become a burden.

