Taylor Swift superfan who saved kidnapped woman meets singer

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear Taylor Swift merchandise.Joey Grundl from Wisconsin made headlines when he called police after seeing a distressed woman with black eyes and bruises mouthing "help me" inside the apartment where he was delivering pizza.He dialed 911 after he left and responding officers arrested the woman's ex-boyfriend and charged him with kidnapping.A day later, Grundl was seen wearing a 'Reputation Tour' hoodie as he was interviewed by the media. Swift's fan base immediately recognized the merchandise and began tagging her on social media in hopes to gain her attention.Swift saw the story and arranged to meet Grundl at her concert in Arlington."So anyway, I'm legitimately getting emotional and I almost never get like this, but as the likely most memorable week of my entire life comes to an end, I guess I can really say I'm doing better than I ever was," Grundl tweeted.