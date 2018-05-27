SOUTH CAROLINA --A South Carolina English Teacher has gone viral for correcting a letter from the president.
Yvonne Mason has been teaching for 17 years, and says she's caught plenty of "silly mistakes."
RELATED: Teacher who posted annual salary online speaks out
She said she was very surprised to see so many silly mistakes in a letter received from the president.
So, Mason decided to correct the letter and send it back to the White House.
The letter was in response to a letter she wrote the president after the deadly shooting at Parkland High School.
Click here for more stories and videos related to President Donald Trump.