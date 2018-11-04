SOCIETY

Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave

EMBED </>More Videos

A superintedent has issued an apology after some teachers' controversial costume.

MIDDLETON, Idaho --
Fourteen staff members at an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall emblazoned with "Make America Great Again" have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Middleton School District superintendent Josh Middleton announced the decision Saturday at a special school board meeting.

After the announcement, the board went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

RELATED: District apologizes after elementary school teachers dress up as Trump border wall for Halloween

Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral.

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. The school district offers a migrant education program.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsracismcostumesborder wallhispanicu.s. & worldhalloweenteacherteachersbizarreIdaho
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
SOCIETY
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Experts say decorating for Christmas early can make you a happier person
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
More Society
Top Stories
Residents in Santa Clara Co. turn to early voting for midterms
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man shot, killed by Danville police after pursuit identified
Athletics' Olson, Chapman are Gold Glove winners
7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
AccuWeather Forecast: Clear and calm night, mild Monday
Show More
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in SoCal
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
Trump takes aim at Stacey Abrams during Georgia campaign rally
Massive Santa Rosa commercial fire contained, at least one business destroyed
More News