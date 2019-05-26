Let the feathers fly, it's time for the pillow fighting championship

ITO, Japan (KGO) -- Drop the sheets. Toss the blanket. It's time to let the feathers fly to determine who is the king of pillow fighting.Yes, you read that right. There really is a competition to see who is the best when it comes to swinging something you normally would be sleeping on at night.Teams of five are taking part in regional tournaments in Japan looking to land one of the 64 spots in the national competition in February.As for the rules, it's not a free-for-all where you just start swinging and try to knockout your opponent.The team members start in the sleeping position covered with a duvet, then the whistle blows starting the fight which looks more like a mashup of dodgeball and chess.Players launch pillows attempting to hit the other team's "king" while one of them is equipped with a duvet which can be used as a shield.The sets are two minutes long and a wide variety of players take part.One team had a 75-year-old man and another had a 9-year-old boy.