Society

Ohio teen loses 115 pounds walking to school every day

An Ohio teenager lost more than 100 pounds while walking to school each day.

At 6'4" tall, Michael Watson weighed 335 pounds just two years ago.

His self-confidence was very low, and he was frequently bullied because of his weight.

So Watson committed to walking to and from school every day, and made some changes in his diet.

He kept up with the endeavor, journeying on foot to school and back home every day - about 20 minutes each way - through rain and snow.

When he walks across the stage at graduation this month, he will be 115 pounds lighter.

Watson turned 18 on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyweight lossweightteenagerinstagram storiesu.s. & worldteenagers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News