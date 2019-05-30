Bakersfield teen with cerebral palsy learns to walk for graduation night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school senior with cerebral palsy is only a few steps away from conquering her goals and receiving her diploma.Halle Hallowell has made it her mission to walk across the stage on graduation night.So, for the past year, in addition to her academic responsibilities, school staff members have watched Hallowell work to learn how to use her walker.Hallowell says her dedication over the past several months has been for one reason."I want to see my mom's face, my sister's face, my grandma's face, all of my families faces. I have never seen my mom like cry -- tears of joy and I would be excited to see that and excited to see me go across the stage."Hallowell goes to North High School in Bakersfield.