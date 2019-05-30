Society

Bakersfield teen with cerebral palsy learns to walk for graduation night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school senior with cerebral palsy is only a few steps away from conquering her goals and receiving her diploma.

Halle Hallowell has made it her mission to walk across the stage on graduation night.

So, for the past year, in addition to her academic responsibilities, school staff members have watched Hallowell work to learn how to use her walker.

Hallowell says her dedication over the past several months has been for one reason.

"I want to see my mom's face, my sister's face, my grandma's face, all of my families faces. I have never seen my mom like cry -- tears of joy and I would be excited to see that and excited to see me go across the stage."

Hallowell goes to North High School in Bakersfield.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybakersfieldgraduationcerebral palsygrads
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News