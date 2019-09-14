college football

Tennessee band members wear T-shirt honoring bullied fan

Members of the Pride of the Southland band perform as they wear the University of Tennessee superfan shirt. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, TN -- The University of Tennessee's marching band is jumping on the anti-bullying bandwagon.

The band briefly wore a T-shirt created by a boy who was teased at school over the design and then offered a scholarship at the university.

On Thursday, Tennessee officials offered the 4th grader a four-year scholarship beginning in the fall of 2028 if he chooses to attend Tennessee and meets admission requirements.

The boy's story went viral last week after his teacher posted on Facebook that the student's peers mocked a T-shirt he designed for his school's "college colors" day.

After the post gained attention, the University of Tennessee's VolShop website created its own Tennessee shirt featuring the boy's design.

School officials say over 50,000 shirts have been presold. Proceeds benefit STOMP Out Bullying.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseebandcollege football
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Stanford-UCF Preview
College football conference power rankings
The 150 greatest teams in college football's 150-year history
Stanford QB Costello back, OT Little out for year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van fully engulfed on the Bay Bridge causes traffic nightmare
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery solved
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
SF Supervisor proposes car-free zones in Tenderloin district
Show More
Pleasanton homeowner scares off masked burglars
First job center opens in the 'forgotten district' in SF
Woman arrested after throwing liquid on California Senate
Palo Alto considers overnight parking program for vehicle dwellers
East Bay rescue group seeks homes for 30 feral cats
More TOP STORIES News