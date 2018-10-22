After last Friday's bust, the record Mega Millions jackpot now approaches an estimated $1.6 billion for Tuesday's drawing at 8 p.m.If you bought a ticket, you may be sitting on pins and needles. Or, at 303 million-to-one, maybe not.Then again, if you're hoping to catch lightning, your best odds might be a place where it has never struck before. For that, try the Sherman Market at Franklin and Union in San Francisco.Brothers-in-law Chris Schoudo and Elias Bashon have gone 39 years without a customer hitting the really big one."No, we never had," said Elias. "So you figure this store is overdue?" we asked Chris. "I hope," he said."Ever hear of FOMO?" we asked Elias. "No, what is FOMO?" It's the fear of missing out. "No, I never hear of FOMO," he said. "We get a half percent commission."And yet, the FOMO compulsion has become hard to resist in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the US Virgin Islands, and here. At the 7-11 on Pine at Battery, someone dropped $3,000 on tickets, yesterday. While discussing that, another customer bought $1,300 worth for his office pool. He works in an investment bank.Still, someone, somewhere, is living his or her last normal day before the Gods of fate, fortune and random numbers pluck them from obscurity. Someone, somewhere, with FOMO.Maybe even someone at the Sherman Market."What will you do if you win?" I asked Elias. "Retire," he said. "What will your brother-in-law do?" we asked. "He will retire, too. Then we'll leave," Elias said."What about your wives?" we asked. "Who cares about the wives?" he answered.We think he was joking.