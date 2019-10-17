'Tetris Challenge' gives peek into first responder, military vehicles

Have you ever wondered what's inside a patrol car or a fighter jet? A new social media challenge gives you a peek.It's called the "Tetris Challenge."The idea is for first responders, the military or emergency services to bring out everything they have in their cars, ambulances or planes.All the contents are then laid out in an orderly manner.Even a CHP from Southern California unit took part.First responders hope the Tetris Challenge gives them more followers, so they have more reach for their public safety messages.