Society

'Tetris Challenge' gives peek into first responder, military vehicles

Have you ever wondered what's inside a patrol car or a fighter jet? A new social media challenge gives you a peek.

It's called the "Tetris Challenge."

The idea is for first responders, the military or emergency services to bring out everything they have in their cars, ambulances or planes.

All the contents are then laid out in an orderly manner.

Even a CHP from Southern California unit took part.

First responders hope the Tetris Challenge gives them more followers, so they have more reach for their public safety messages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycompetitiongamesmilitary
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
The Earthquake Effect: The fall and rise of the Bay Bridge after Loma Prieta
WATCH LIVE: Official update on investigation into fire at East Bay energy facility
MAP: Significant Bay Area faults and strong earthquakes
California earthquake alerts to become available statewide
Bay Area jeweler sentenced to 3 weeks for college admissions scandal
Show More
Expert says California quake picked up by early warning system
Gov. Newsom kicks off Project Homeless Connect event in SF
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Hollister, day after 4.7 quake
Are you brave enough to try and escape Arata Pumpkin Farm's hay maze?
Winchester Mystery House hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail
More TOP STORIES News